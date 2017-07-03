The 32nd Annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular

Monday, July 3rd, 2017

This year’s fireworks spectacular and air demonstration is dedicated to the men and women of our Armed Forces – the Army, the Navy, the Marines, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, National Guard, the Reserves, and to our “local” heroes – our firefighters, EMS personnel, and our police force. Special recognition will also be given to members of our local units who were called to active duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Members of these units will be a part of our Color Guard. During our Presentation of the Colors we will also read in Memorial the names of tri-staters who made the ultimate sacrifice during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As you make your way down to show center at AY McDonald Park and Boat Ramp, be sure to stop by the KDTH, KAT FM, 97.3 the Rock, and 101.1 the River broadcast booths and receive your free American Flag courtesy of Richardson Motors. As we enjoy the air demonstration, wave your American Flag proudly. The pilots who make this show happen cannot hear our thunderous applause, but they will be able to see us waving to them.

As we celebrate our Independence Day, please take a moment and say a prayer for those who have died for our freedom and then say another for those protecting our shores. Thank you and have a special 4th of July holiday…God Bless America.

Thomas Parsley

President & General Manager

Radio Dubuque, Inc